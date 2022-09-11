Michael G. O’Meara
Michael Gregory “Mickey” O’Meara passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at his home in Sebring, Florida. He had lived in Sebring, Florida since 1974, where he had careers as a crop-duster, real estate broker, and convenience store owner.
Michael was born to Alma Jean Tipley and James O’Meara in Wasco, Oregon on Feb. 7, 1943. After high school, he moved to Chehalis, Washington, where he learned to fly a 47 Aeronica Champ and helicopters. He joined the National Guard and was commissioned by Southern Airways as a helicopter flight instructor for the United States Army at Fort Wolters, Texas teaching Army helicopter pilots from the United States, Vietnam, and other countries for six years. When the war de-escalated, Michael moved to Florida with his family.
Upon retirement, he built his home in Lake Placid, Florida. He is survived by his son, Michael Sean O’Meara, and his brothers, James O’Meara of Phoenix, Arizona and Roger Tipley of Houston, Texas.
A service to celebrate Michael’s life with military honors provided by the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com.