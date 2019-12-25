Michael J. High
Michael J. “Mike” High of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019. He was in the companionship of his loving family.
Mike was born in Sebring, Florida on Nov. 7, 1947 and was a lifelong Lake Placid resident. He was the son of Pamela (Wolerby) High and Cecil High.
Mike graduated from Lake Placid High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1967-1970. He was a Vietnam War veteran.
After being discharged and returning home, Mike began his career with the Lake Placid Post Office. He served the town of Lake Placid for 43 years as a postal clerk. Mike always greeted you with a smile and friendly conversation.
Mike was a very active member of Placid Temple Church of God. He enjoyed building race cars with his brother Bear, playing golf and he loved working in his yard.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, whom he wed Aug. 27, 1971; sons, Michael Lynn (Emily) and Charlie File (Anna); siblings, Helen and Betty High; and grandchildren, Mason, Phillip, Elizabeth, Owen, Chas, Tyler, Reese and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Troy and Bear High.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Placid Temple Church of God with a celebration of life service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Eric Burch will celebrate. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be directed toward the Placid Temple Church of God, 51 Lake June Road, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Celebration services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.