Michael J. Small
Michael James Small, 76, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Dec.11, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born in Garden City, Michigan, the son of Donald and Ursla Small.
Michael served our country honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a corporal officer in which he served in the Vietnam War. He was very proud to be a Marine who served for the freedom for all.
He spent his career in the building and construction industry and always took pride in his work serving the Highlands County area for the past 33 years.
Michael is survived by his sisters, Katherine Zorn and Cheryl Muhich; and brothers, Joseph Muhich ( Vicky) and Ralph Muhich. He is also survived by his three children, Tammy Barous, Kimberly Cupelli ( Frank) and son, Michael Small Jr. ( Emily); and his grandchildren, Alexa, Alana and Anabella Bobyack, Joey, Ryan and Christopher Cupelli, and Jake, Bradley Small and Dustin Nichols and soon to be great-grandson, Beau Anthony Cupelli.