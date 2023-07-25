John Michael Keith, of Sebring, Fla., died July 11, 2023, following heart surgery. He was born to J. Clyde and Mildred S. Jones on August 31, 1942, in Greenville, S.C.
In his early career, Michael worked as a broadcast journalist at WGST Radio in Atlanta, where he covered seminal moments in the civil rights movement and interviewed its leaders, among them Martin Luther King Jr., Andrew Young and Julian Bond.
He later moved back to Greenville, where he attended Furman University and raised a family. He followed in his parents’ footsteps to open a retail clothing store, John Michaels.
In the early 1980s, he moved to Key West, Fla. and worked as a tour guide for Historic Tours of America. He loved sharing the island’s history, legends and lore on his trolley tour, a job combining his love of performance and history. On days off he devoted time to his lifelong dream of writing country songs. During three decades in Key West he met and married writer, June Keith. Together they created Palm Island Press, a publisher of books and music.
Michael achieved success as a songwriter, co-writing popular country and bluegrass songs with his Nashville writing partners, Dave Lindsey and Matt Lindsey. He hit the country charts with the song, I’m a Stranger Here Myself, performed by the band Perfect Stranger. Michael and his partners also wrote many bluegrass songs, recorded by such artists as Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver (Johnny & Sally), Lou Reid & Carolina (Mama and Blew Monday), Jesse McReynolds (Blue Mountain Melody), and The Spinney Brothers (What A Wonderful Life).
A highlight of his songwriting career was having four songs, including the title cut, on the Larry Sparks album Almost Home, which hit No. 1 on the bluegrass charts and was a nominee for the 2011 International Bluegrass Music Award for best album.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenley Jones, David Jones, and Robert Jones; and sister, Rebecca Roberts. He is survived by his wife, June Keith; daughters, from his first marriage, Susan Pitts, Laura Gearino (Dan), and Meredith Schuessler (David); stepson, Miguel Perez (Mia); grandchildren, Kevin Pitts (Laura), Leslie Pitts, Will Schuessler, and John Schuessler; great grandson, Cooper Pitts; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Michael’s life was celebrated privately by his family, per his request. His family expresses deepest gratitude to longtime friend and hospice nurse Eileen Reeve.