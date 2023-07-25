John M. Keith

John Michael Keith, of Sebring, Fla., died July 11, 2023, following heart surgery. He was born to J. Clyde and Mildred S. Jones on August 31, 1942, in Greenville, S.C.

In his early career, Michael worked as a broadcast journalist at WGST Radio in Atlanta, where he covered seminal moments in the civil rights movement and interviewed its leaders, among them Martin Luther King Jr., Andrew Young and Julian Bond.

