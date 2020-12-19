Michael P. Keaveny
Michael Patrick Keaveny, 66, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on June 26, 1954, in San Diego, California, to James P. Keaveny and Katherine (Maine) Keaveny. He had been a resident of Sebring since 1991, formerly living in Connecticut. Michael worked in housing as a framer and was a master woodworker. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He volunteered at the Highlands Shrine Club cooking breakfast for everyone. He loved fishing and drinking a beer. He loved his family very much and will be greatly missed by them.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Jedidiah and Amanda Jenniges, both of Sebring, Florida, Cassandra Turnage (Joseph) of South Carolina, Stephanie Lestage of Illinois and Joseph Keaveny of Tennessee; sister, Lynny Jo Gager (Arthur) of Connecticut; special aunt, Harriet Oddo of Connecticut. Surviving are also 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Highlands Shrine Club in Sebring. Refreshments will be provided.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.