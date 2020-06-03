Michael P. Thomas
Michael P. Thomas, 80, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was born on April 4, 1940, in Muncie, Indiana to Art Thomas and Martha Temples. He was raised in Plymouth, Indiana where his dad was a coach and the former mayor.
Michael is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 41 years, Vivian (Ilkanic) Thomas; a daughter; and brother, Tim Thomas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Martha Thomas; and daughter, Julie Thomas.
Michael’s working career was spent in Chicago where he retired from before moving to Sebring, Florida in 1999. Michael has been a lifelong IU fan and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved golf and his greatest love is making memories with his friends.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida. Burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences can be made at stephensonnelsonfh.com.