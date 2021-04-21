Michael Remes
April 23, 1953 — April 16, 2021
Michael Remes, 67, passed away peacefully Friday, April 16, 2021, at Bartow Regional Medical Center. He was born April 23,1953, in Chicago, Illinois. He was a sheet metal worker for Teamsters Union Local 265. His passions included fishing, hunting and riding motorcycles. He also had a great love for music. One of his favorite things in life was his family and friends; his sons were his whole world.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Remes; mother, Jean Remes; brother, Robert Remes (Angie); and nephew, Jay Remes. He is survived by a loving family that includes Nancy Remes; sons, Michael Remes (Amy Clement) and Steven Remes (Patrice Rodriguez); granddaughter, Alexis Remes; brother, Daniel Remes; nieces, Ashley Remes, Baylee Berdelle, Amber Remes and Hannah Remes; nephews, Cody Remes and Brad Berdelle; and great-great-nephew, Noah Remes.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow.