Michael V. Hulen
After courageously battling ALS and experiencing a rapid decline in his ability to share his quick wit, wisdom and joyful banter with the world, Michael Hulen was freed of his body left in turmoil to enjoy permanent healing and peace with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
His final resting place was in Good Shepherd Hospice Care in Sebring, Florida, minutes away from his adoptive hometown of Lake Placid. In the end, he was surrounded by his loving wife of 48 years, Janet; his two sons, Dan and Joel, and his friends from the community. Though his untimely death at only 70 years of age saddens us, we rest in the knowledge that Mike is no longer bound by his earthly body and is free to walk with the Lord and finally ask all those questions that he has wondered his entire life.
For those who are fortunate enough to have known Mike, you will remember his joyous spirit and his keen eye for the absurdities of life. You may recall how he took a genuine interest in people and would listen to you as if you were the only one in the world and how he devoted his time to care for others. Mike’s love for life and experiencing the world through traveling and understanding how other people live and interact left an indelible imprint on his wife and sons, fostering their passion for adventure and participating in all that life has to offer.
To understand Michael is to know how his fascinating life shaped him into the wonderful husband, father and grandfather he came to be. He entered this world on Feb. 8, 1951, in East St. Louis, Illinois, much to the delight of his parents, Howard Potts “Jake” Hulen and Barbara Jean Cawthon Hulen. After a brief stint in Germany, Mike grew up in Tacoma, Washington. It is there that his beloved siblings, Kathi, Mark, Cindy and Karen, were born and raised. After attending Curtis High School (University Place), Mike opted to begin his travels and hit the road to enjoy life in sunny California.
While there, Mike joined the Forestry Service to battle the raging forest fires that constantly threaten California’s arid lands. After experiencing too many close calls and losing his friends and colleagues to the heat of the battle, Mike began his dream career of being a counselor by joining the staff at the Atascadero State Hospital for the criminally insane. During this time, Michael met the love of his life, Janet Lane, in San Luis Obispo, California. They wed on Dec. 15, 1973, forming a bond that went unbroken for 48 years until Mike’s work on earth was done.
Mike earned his bachelor of arts degree from Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington, in 1978, where he completed his post-graduate studies by obtaining his master’s degree in education and counseling in 1980. As an avid reader and lover of education, Mike never ended his pursuit of knowledge. He attended post-graduate courses at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to gain helpful counseling and business administration skills.
Mike and Janet raised two sons, Daniel and Joel. They spent their formative years in Spokane, Washington, before a job opportunity moved the family to Virginia Beach, Virginia, in 1985. Mike spent most of his life counseling others who could no longer thrive in their career through one unfortunate circumstance or another. He worked with private companies and para-church organizations during this time. Helping others find new purpose in life is what Mike loved most about his career as a vocational consultant. This is a role that he not only loved but in which he excelled.
After much prayer and soul-searching, Mike took a leap of faith in 1989. He formed his own business, in which he successfully touched the lives of many by helping them regain control of their circumstances and finding new hope in a career-best suited for them. Though Mike retired in 2004, his fascination for entrepreneurship did not end. He was always involved in one business venture or another. He was also very engaged in church leadership, serving as an elder and both supporting and participating in various missions trips.
Mike and Janet chose to escape the cold Virginia winters in favor of the endless summer of south Florida in 2004 by moving to Stuart, Florida, near their eldest son, Dan, and his family. Mike and Janet built and ran numerous business endeavors in the years that followed, including running a non-profit for humanitarian needs.
While not working on his various businesses, Mike enjoyed spending time with his 10 grandchildren, traveling, watching old TV shows and movies (Westerns and war films were his favorites), reading novels, ogling at vintage cars, playing board and card games, and when he was able, playing pickleball at the local community center. In addition, Mike was very active with the local church, including leading a small group out of his and Janet’s home. He imprinted his love of education and thirst for learning on his sons and was always a champion, supporting their endeavors and cheering them on as they excelled in their professions.
Mike is survived by his wife, Janet; his sons, Dan (Amy) of Stuart, Florida, and Joel (Shawna) of Chesapeake, Virginia; 10 grandchildren and his siblings, Kathi Hulen of Sequim, Washington, Mark (Kelly) of Tacoma, Washington, Cindy Mayeux of Pensacola, Florida, and Karen Schumacher of Elma, Washington. He was a dedicated father and grandfather and loved his large family very much.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid, Florida on Feb. 19, 2022. Please send donations to Team Gleason at teamgleason.org/donate/ in his honor in lieu of flowers. This organization provided immeasurable support to Mike and Janet as they battled ALS together.