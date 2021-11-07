Michael W. Stout
Michael Wayne Stout, age 48, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Winter Haven, Florida. He was born on Oct. 29, 1972 in St Louis, Missouri to Bobby Joe and Mary Ida (Hanlon) Stout.
Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver in the transportation industry, and has been a resident of Highlands County for 15 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating and talking to his trucking buddies on the radio. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving mother, Mary Laster; children, Isla Bowers, Chrisolene Millan, and Michael Lee; brothers, Bret Laster and Robbie Stout; sister, Laura Gomez; first wife, Sabrina Stout; stead p-father, David Laster. Surviving are also three grandchildren, Alexander Campbell, Nyjah Millan and Clementine Millan. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby, and sister, Lisa Robinson.
