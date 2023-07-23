Micheal H. Padgett
Micheal Henry Padgett, 38, departed this world to join our Heavenly Father on July 7, 2023, in Fostoria, Ohio. He was born in Lake Wales, Fla., on Nov. 9, 1984.
Micheal was a beloved son, father, brother, nephew and friend, who touched many lives. Micheal grew up in Sebring and attended Sebring High School, graduating in 2003.
Micheal is survived by his parents, Brenda (Les) Gibson and Henry (Tammie) Padgett. He will be lovingly remembered by his beloved children, Grace, Kaleb, Khristian and Kaydence Padgett; grandmother, Rosalee Padgett; sisters, Mary Darlene Sanders, Sarah Gibson, Elizabeth Manus; brothers, Chris Padgett, Johnny, Matt Manus; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Unity of Sebring, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd., in Sebring.