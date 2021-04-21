Mickey A. Lukens
Mickey Allen Lukens, age 68, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born March 6, 1953 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Jack and Arlene (Farino) Lukens. He had been a resident of Florida since 1976, formerly living in South Bend, Indiana.
Mickey was of Catholic faith. He worked in drafting and design in the construction industry for over 35 years. Mickey was a nationally recognized designer and builder of geodesic domes. He was an inventor and problem-solver who loved fixing things as well as maintaining his 1973 International Harvester Scout. He also had a love for his cats and all animals.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; son, Mickey Allen Lukens Jr. of New York City, New York; sister, Candise Flora; and nephew, Janus Flora. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in the Chapel with Rev. Orlando Collazo officiating. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870
Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com