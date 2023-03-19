Minnie M. Nipper
Minnie Margaret Nipper, 96, of Lake Placid, Florida died Thursday morning, March 9, 2023 at her home. She was born in Dumont, New Jersey and moved here 59 years ago from Miami, Florida.
She had been a member and was active in the Lake Placid Women’s Club, IHAM – past president, Lake Placid China Painters, Eastern Star, United Federation of Dolls, Inc. and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church.
Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, James Nipper. She is survived by her daughters, Marylou Smith and Barbara Ellerbe; sister, Gerry Wilson; brother, Fred Haller; four grandchildren, Mark Smith, Corrie Nipper, Rachel Agostino and Amber Meyer; and a great-grandchild, Collin Smith.