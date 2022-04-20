Minnie O. Jowers
Minnie Odessa (Porter) Jowers, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Sunday morning, April 17, 2022 at her home. Odessa was born in Samoset, Florida on July 9, 1937. She was the daughter of Artie Mae (Roberts) and Thomas Alvin Porter.
She has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 46 years. She worked as a hairdresser for 35 years, working with various salons around Lake Placid. She was a Baptist in her faith and her passion was her cooking.
Odessa is survived by her children, Joseph Allen, Regina Lamberth (William), and Wayne; sister, Mary Frances Flanders, and three grandchildren; and she was blessed with four great-grandchildren.
Family will greet friends for a viewing at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Taylor will celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-9997.