Miyoko H. Portis
Miyoko H. Portis, age 85, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born Jan. 17, 1937 in Toyko, Japan to Takashi and Yoshiko Miyaki Hiruma.
She was a homemaker, member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1972, coming from Japan.
Miyoko is survived by her sons, Alan Lee Portis (Candice) of Fort Myers, Florida, and Terry M. Portis (Patricia) of Sebring, Florida; and four grandchildren, Caitlyn, Matthew, Samantha, and Patrick. She is preceded in death by her husband, Johny Portis; three brothers and one sister.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Florida Avenue Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Avenue Baptist Church.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.