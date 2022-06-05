Mollie A. Patterson
Mollie Ann Patterson, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1938, in South West City, Missouri, to John Calvin and Elmatta (Cook) Clark. She worked as a CNA for hospice. Mollie loved being a hospice CNA, and cared for all her patients. She loved her family very much and will be missed by all that knew her. Mollie has been a resident of Sebring for more than 30 years.
She is survived by her loving children, Jim Patterson of Indiana, Barbara Dewey of Florida, Becky Rezner of North Carolina, John Patterson of Lakeland, Florida and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles E. Patterson, and her eldest son, Charles E. Patterson II.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com