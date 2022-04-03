Monroe Albritton
Monroe Albritton, age 77, went to be with the “Ole Master” Monday, March 28, 2022. He was born in Sebring, Florida to Gideon and Genevieve Albritton on Nov. 4, 1944.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joy; four children, Joe (Joann), Ben (Katie), Clint (Shannon), and Tammy (Frank); 15 grandchildren, Joseph, Ashley, Justine, Shyla, Mason, Kate and Annie AKA “The Gophers,” Briar, Bricelynn, EmmaJoy, Josh, Brittany, Jackie, Griffin, and J.P.; his brother, G.A. Albritton (Linda); numerous nieces and nephews, Keith (Joyce), Kristine, Jenny (Lenny), Lynn (Mike), Eric, Victor and Angie (Eddie), and a special nephew, Stevie Andrews (Nancy). He was preceded in death by his sister, Lavon Gentry.
Monroe was a lifelong resident of Highlands County. He worked with the Sebring Utilities for over 25 years. He was a homebody, who enjoyed his family and loved them all dearly. He will be missed by all who knew him. We love you, until we meet again.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Monroe’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.