Morris J. Meyer
Morris J. Meyer, age 89, passed away Feb. 13, 2023. He was born March 1, 1933 in Barre Mills, Wisconsin to Eldor and Virginia Meyer (nee Morris). He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Morris J. Meyer, age 89, passed away Feb. 13, 2023. He was born March 1, 1933 in Barre Mills, Wisconsin to Eldor and Virginia Meyer (nee Morris). He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
He spent much of his life in Minnesota and retired from a career in sales management before moving to Avon Park, Florida in 1999. Morris enjoyed traveling, especially cruising, golfing, music, and wood carving.
Morris is survived by his loving wife, Marie; daughters, Patricia (Thomas), Katherine, Barbara (Juan), and Susan (Hugo); grandchildren, Giovanni, Haley, Claudia, and Daniel; and nieces, Caryn and Janet and families. Morris is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Keith and Conrad.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelson fh.com.