Morris W. Brown
Morris W. Brown, 73, of Sebring passed away at home on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Morris is preceded in death by two sisters, Elaine and Nancy. Morris is survived by four sons, Russell (Melody Brumley) of Sebring, Michael (Tracy) of Sebring, Steven (Melissa Casey) of Winter Haven and Morris Brown, Jr. (Crystal Smith) of Sebring; three grandchildren, Kailyn Brown of Sebring, Zoei Brown of Sebring and Parker Brown of Sebring.
Morris was known as “Poppy” to all of his grandchildren and his sons. Poppy will be forever missed.