Morriss L. Holliday
Morriss Leamon Holliday
Aug. 16, 1939 to Nov. 2, 2019
Passed away in Sarasota, Florida after battling cancer.
He has now joined his beloved wife of 57 years, Christine Lambert Hubbard Holliday, who proceeded him in death in January of 2018. Morriss’ surviving immediate family includes his daughters, Christie Lee Holliday of Sarasota and Marisa Jean Holliday Compton of the Florida Keys; and his grandsons, Charles Leamon Compton (Stephanie Chao) and Christian Moore Compton (Haleigh Compton). He is also survived by a half-brother, Cade Holliday, and many nieces and nephews in Virginia.
Morris and Chris resided in Windmill Point in Hampton, Virginia, the Florida Keys and Moore Haven, Florida. Morriss retired from NASA Langley Research Center and achieved two patents during his tenure and served on Apollo 11 mission team in 1969. Morriss’ main passion was racing and building 911 Porsches, and he was active in sports car clubs: SCCA and PBOC.
He was also an avid sailor (achieving a 100-ton Captain License), a Ham radio enthusiast and served in the Army Signal Corps in the late 1950s.
Celebration of Life plans are yet to be determined, but they will most likely occur in Florida and Virginia. For more information, please contact Christie Holliday at chollidaysrq@gmail.com.