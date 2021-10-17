Myra S. Goodwin
Myra Sue Boswell Goodwin, or Sue as she was known to her family and community, passed away on Oct. 12, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was 87 years old.
Born in Montgomery, Alabama to James and Inez Boswell, she had a brother, James Davies, and sister, Rebecca. Her alma mater, Judson College in Marion, Alabama was dear to her heart. As a dedicated teacher, Sue served the students of Highlands County for many years.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Doyle, and son, James Goodwin. She leaves behind her grandson, Christopher, as well as granddaughters, Kristen, Kathryn and Jessica. She became a great-grandmother to Brianna, Camilo, Mateo and Brielle.
The family wishes to thank the Manors at Lake Jackson for her care along with her guardian, Gail Ford.
The graveside service for the family will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at the National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida where she will rest beside her husband Charles.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.