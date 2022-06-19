Myrna Morales
Myrna N. Morales, age 72, went to be with the Lord suddenly on Monday, May 30, 2022. She was born April 15, 1950, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, to Juan J. Morales and Gloria M. Rios.
She attended the University de Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, receiving her bachelor’s degree in engineering. When moving to Florida in 1985, she worked for the State of Florida in the unemployment office and years later, she was the court interpreter in Highlands County. She has been a resident of Sebring for 37 years. She was the wife of a pastor and attended Iglesia Cristo Te Ama in Avon Park, Florida. Myrna enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening and different cuisines.
Myrna is survived by her loving daughters, Angie M. Garcia and Myrna Yessina Morales, both of Sebring, Florida; step-daughter, Mizamavy Gains of Texas; and brother, Juan J. Morales of Puerto Rico. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Omar and Gabi; and four step-grandchildren, Angel, Nicole, EJ and Ezequiel. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and her husband, Candido Garcia.
Service arrangements have not been made yet. They will be updated when that information is available.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.