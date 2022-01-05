Myrtis S. Guerndt
Myrtis S. Guerndt, 84, of Avon Park, Florida died Sunday morning, Jan. 2, 2022. She was raised in Williston, Florida and spent time through her childhood visiting Avon Park, Florida. Myrtis was the daughter of Willard and Lola Bell (Skipper) Smith.
After receiving her degree in elementary education from Florida State University, Myrtis moved to Avon Park. She worked as a teacher at Avon Elementary School and later became a long-term substitute. She married Fred Guerndt on June 22, 1962. She was an active member of First Baptist Church working in the children’s programs as a Sunday School teacher and Girls In Action.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, J.W. Smith Jr. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Fred; her son, Charles (Amy) Guerndt; daughter, Karla (Gary) Dawson; and grandchildren, Mitchell, Roxanne and Olivia Guerndt and Tyler Dawson.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Avon Park with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Internment will follow at Hart Cemetery in Hardee County, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Ministry at First Baptist Church, Avon Park, Florida. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida.