Myrtle J. Tracy
Myrtle June Tracy, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Saturday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2020. She was comforted by her loving brother and niece.
June was a native of Maryland. She was born in Ridgely on March 7, 1939, daughter of Vivian (Johnson) Callahan and William Callahan. June worked for many years for the Wilson Beverage Company in Milford, Delaware as the office manager. She has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 36 years.
When June came to Lake Placid she went to work for Lionel LaGrow at LaGrow Irrigation as the office manager where she spent 25 years. June was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She thoroughly loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers.
June is survived by her brother, Finley “Boots” Callahan, and her 10 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Furman in 1985.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Father Vincente Clemente will celebrate.
Mass arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.