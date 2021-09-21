Nadine Morris
Nadine Morris, 82, of Avon Park, Florida died Sept. 15, 2021, in Sebring. She was born in Chipley, Florida, moving to this area 62 years ago. She worked as a housekeeping supervisor and a Certified Nursing Assistant at The Palms of Sebring and was a member of Church on the Ridge in Sebring.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; and a son, Billy Ray. She is survived by her sons, David (Betty) of Avon Park, Florida, Jack (Brenda) of Sebring, Florida, and Jimmy of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Stone of Avon Park, Florida; brothers, Wayne (Sarah) Newsome of Kathleen, Florida, Aaron Newsome of Jacksonville, Florida, and Edward Newsome of Franklin, Louisiana; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 23, at Church on the Ridge at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Church on the Ridge at 1130 State Road 17 North, Sebring, FL 33870.