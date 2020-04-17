Nancy A. R. Gillmore
Nancy A. Roberts Gillmore, 85, of Cato, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born in Attica, Kansas, daughter of the late Clarence Roberts and Cora Watkins Roberts Seal. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, baking and spending time with friends and family.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Gillmore (2019); daughter, Pamela Gillmore Cuddy; daughter-in-law, Karen Gillmore; brother, Ronald R. Roberts; and sister, Norma Jackson.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Patricia) Gillmore of Liverpool, David Gillmore of Sebring, Florida and James (Kathy) Gillmore of Duck Lake; sister, Neomia Roberts of Tennessee, Marvel Ryan of California, Patt DiMora of Auburn and Cheryl (Tim) Walsh of Weedsport; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and numerous life long friends and nieces and nephews.
Nancy and the family would like to thank all of her caretakers over the past several years for their compassionate care in her time of need.
Due to the circumstances, services will be private at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home in Cato, burial will be at Cato Union Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Nancy’s name, they may do so to Chrohns Colitis Foundation, Western & Central New York Chapter, 2117 Buffalo Road #299, Rochester, New York 14624. catoredcreek.com.