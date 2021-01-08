Nancy Barnhart
Nancy Barnhart (Hayden), 61, of Avon Park, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Laci (Jonathan) Vonada; her first grandchild due in April; her brother, Raymond Hayden; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Barnhart; both parents, Bernice and Edward Vanderhoof; her sister, Cindy Lenoff; and brother, Edward Hayden.
Nancy was born and raised in Wharton, New Jersey. Nancy moved to Highlands County in 1989. She had been active in supporting the Highlands Lakeside Theatre where she made costumes. She enjoyed creating jewelry and ran an online shop where she sold jewelry and jewelry-making supplies. Nancy was also a huge fan of NASCAR racing. One of her favorite memories was when she got to ride in a race car at the Daytona International Speedway.
Nancy will forever be loved and in our memories and is now back with her loving husband Richard.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring, Florida. For those not able to attend the service, it will be live-streamed on Facebook.