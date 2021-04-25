Nancy C. Ranck
Nancy Chambers Ranck, 87 years young, of Sebring, passed away on April 19, 2021.
She was happily married to Thomas D. Ranck for 65 years. Nancy was mother of twin daughters; Gail P. Ranck Armstrong and Jamie A. Ranck Wheat; and son, David W. Ranck, all of Maryland; daughter, Susan A. Ranck Leishear of Lake Placid, Florida. She was predeceased by son, Michael A. Ranck. She had six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Nancy graduated from Dickinson College and studied law in Baltimore, Maryland. She went on to work as a systems analyst for the Social Security Administration in Maryland. She was an active participant for many years in several organizations: Daughters of the American Revolution, Sebring Historical Society, Highland County Genealogy Group, Lifetime Learners, Sebring Hills Bridge Club and the Foxy Ladies Red Hat Club.
There will be a celebration of life in the future for Nancy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Daughters of the American Revolution (Patriots Chapter), Sebring Historical Society or Highland County Genealogy Group.