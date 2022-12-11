Nancy C. Wolfe
Nancy C. Wolfe passed away on Dec. 4, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Tilla (Gaines) Sheally. She moved to Sebring in 1974 from Orlando, Florida.
She was a member of St. Agnes Episcopal Church, Sebring, Florida and a member of VFW Post #4300 Ladies Auxillary, Sebring.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Wolfe Jr.; daughter, Shelley A. Tomlinson; and her son, George A. Wolfe, III. She is survived by her son, William A., and daughter-in-law Candy Wolfe of Montgomery, Texas; son-in-law, Ray Tomlinson of Sebring, Florida; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, Sebring, Florida. Following the memorial service, there will be a luncheon at the VFW Post #4300 at noon. Arrangements are being handled by the Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.