Nancy D. Firth
Nancy Douglas Firth, 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Lake Placid, Florida.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1937, in Painesville, Ohio, to the late Harry D. Douglas and Leona (Joy) Douglas. Nancy was a graduate of Riverside High, class of 1955. A longtime resident of Sebring, she joined her mother Leona and grandfather Thomas H. Joy and his wife Ester in 1956. Nancy and William F. Firth adopted two children, James Firth (deceased) and Sandra Joy Todd. Nancy was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, filling her time with service. She retired after working decades at the courthouse as a recording clerk.
Nancy is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra Todd of Sebring, Florida. She leaves eight grandchildren, Joshua Eldiwitw (deceased), Jay Todd III (Melissa), Zachariah Todd (Zahra), Jared Todd (Lizbeth), Kyle Todd, Taylor Bieber (Steven), Rebekah Todd (Hunter); and seven great-grandchildren, Bently, Aryana, Maleah, Ashton, Jay Michael, Avery and Bo.
Nancy is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Sharon Douglas of Warren, Ohio; two nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Firth, and brother, Larry Douglas.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring with Bishop Jim Leicht officiating. Interment will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery. The service will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.