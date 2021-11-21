Nancy J. Dempsey
It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Jeanine Dempsey announce her passing on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Mrs. Nancy Jeanine Dempsey (née Kelley) died peacefully in the Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility in Sebring, Florida at the age of 68.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Christine Lynn Chilton; Ryan Thomas Chilton; and Cassandra Mae Roth. She is also survived by her sisters, Brenda Rae Kelley, and Diane Kay Belcher (Bryan Hill Belcher); her brother, Todd Charles Kelley; her grandchildren, Benjamin Lowell Chilton and Christian Michael Chilton; her niece, Hannah Belcher Cymny; and nephews, Austin Kelley, Kyle Kelley, Mason Hill Belcher and Jackson Bryan Belcher.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Eldon Kelley; her mother, Arlene Creeden Kelley; and her husband, Jay Richard Dempsey.
Nancy Jeanine Dempsey was born Aug. 21, 1953, in Amarillo, Texas to Robert Eldon Kelley and Arlene Iris Creeden. Nancy spent her childhood in Wisconsin before moving to Jacksonville, Florida with her family in 1970. Her children remember her as a kind, loving mother who encouraged them to live their lives to the fullest and to pursue their dreams.
Nancy was a kind-hearted vivacious woman who loved gardening, writing, bicycling and horseback riding. She was passionate about her faith in God, her Bible studies and spreading the word of Jesus to others. She was an active and dedicated member of Grace Church of Sebring.
A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring, Florida. With a private family reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation at www.alzdiscovery.org/donate. The family would like to thank staff at both Sunny Hill Assisted Living Facility and VITAS Healthcare for their effort, care, kindness and dedication in caring for Nancy.