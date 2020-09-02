Nancy J. Gruber
Nancy Jane Gruber, 88, peacefully passed away Aug. 26, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard “Dick” C. Gruber, of 59 years. They thoroughly enjoyed their last years together in Highlands Ridge, Avon Park, Florida from 1999-2014.
Nancy and Dick enjoyed golfing with family and friends and traveling the world. Most of all, they just loved being together. Nancy was an avid gardener, cook, quilter and card player; and passed on those passions to her children and grandchildren.
The daughter of Elizabeth (Harper) and Theodore Guarniere, she was raised in Detroit and attended Mackenzie High School. While there, she forged lifelong friendships; as well as in each place she lived in Michigan, Delaware, South Carolina and Florida.
She is survived by her sister, Joan G. Graf (Herb Furey); and the proud mother of sons, James R. Gruber (Kathryn) and John C. Gruber (Pamela); daughter, Lynnda G. White (Brad); grandsons, Eric Gruber (Sara), Michael Gruber (Morgan), Josh White (Claudia), Thomas “TC” Gruber (Stacey) and Tim Gruber (Emily); granddaughters, Sarah Nemmers (Brady) and Emily White; and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to current COVID gathering restrictions, the family is planning a close family and friend’s memorial for Nancy in the future.
The family is grateful for the kindness, respect and wonderful care Nancy received from the staff at Raybrook and Faith Hospice.