Nancy J. Johnson
Nancy J. Johnson, of Lake Placid, Florida, was born March 3, 1932, in Newark, New Jersey. Nancy passed peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by a host of friends.
She was the daughter of Frances (Heathcote) Casler and Earl Casler. Nancy moved from New Jersey to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1964. She worked for several years as a secretary and in 1973 she became a real estate agent. In 1990, Nancy and her late husband retired and moved to Lake Placid.
Nancy was preceded in her death by her husband, Edward A. Johnson, in 2002 and her son, Douglas A. Walling, in 1968.
A memorial service is pending and will be held at a later date at Eastside Christian Church in Lake Placid. Nancy will be encrypted alongside her husband at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.