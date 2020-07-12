Nancy J. McClary
Nancy J. McClary, 76, passed peacefully on July 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Jean Jones. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 9, 1944. The family moved to Miami, Florida where Nancy graduated from North Miami Senior High School Class of 1962. She then attended Mami-Dade College and Florida State University where she majored in music. She began playing as a church organist while still in high school. Music was her life’s work and love. She went on to play a pipe organ early on with great skill. She taught many young people and adults to play piano, keyboards and organ over the years. Nancy joined the Baha’i faith in 1977 and remained steadfast and involved with the Baha’i Spiritual Assembly until her passing. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mitchell L. McClary. They were married Sept. 26, 2008 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She is also survived by her children: Ronda Wallace (Robert) from Asheville, North Carolina; Mara Hensley from Asheville, North Carolina; Minah Chantelle Davis (Glenn) from Valrico, Florida; her sister, Bonnie Jones Moore (Dr. Robert Moore) from Maryville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Christina Denny (John); Robert Anthony Wallace, Casey Minah, Christin Renae, Chloe Nicole Hensley, Lauren Dean (Alex), Philip Matthews (Harley), Kennethe Davis, Lisa Davis, Jamal Matthews, and Elizabeth Matthews; great-grandchildren, Emerson’s Grace Dean, Daisy May Matthews, Timothy Kimble Jr., and Alexis Kimble; niece, Jeanne M Natoli; great-nieces, Holly M. Natoli and Jamie M. Natoli. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jean Jones, and her son, Jerry Wayne McLenden.
A service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com