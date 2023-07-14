Nancy L. Haverkamp
Nancy Louise Haverkamp, 78, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her residence. Nancy was born on June 20, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the daughter of Ruth Patricia (Deem) and Othea Dean Scott, and sister to Dale Scott.
Nancy has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 15 years, moving here from Ohio. She was a retired church secretary, working at several of the local churches both here and in Ohio. Nancy was a member of First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine.
She enjoyed her pets, trying new food venues at the local restaurants and sharing meals with her family and friends. Nancy loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with her grand and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Mamaw.”
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Donald; daughter, Kelli (Jeff) Cole; son, Keith (Rita) Moeller; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate Nancy’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastor Stephen Ahrens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.
Further services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery in Beavercreek, Ohio with Pastor Danny Lamb officiating. A celebration of life service will follow at Corwin Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Nancy’s memory to the Compassionate Care Hospice at 863-314-0166. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.