Nancy L. Hawk
Nancy Louise Hawk, 78, of Franklin, Indiana left earth on Jan. 10, 2022 in the blink of an eye and was in the presence of her Savior.
She was born and raised in Shelby, Ohio and moved to Sebring Village in Sebring, Florida in 1986, where she remained until 2020. She was married to Elvin Wayne Hawk, who preceded her in death.
Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Shelby Senior High School. After graduation she enjoyed raising her children and volunteering at her church, First Church of God in Shelby, Ohio. Elvin and Nancy moved to Florida in 1986. In Florida, she worked for a period with LESCO, and she served as a children’s director for her local church. Later she served as an activities director at The Palms of Sebring in Sebring, Florida, from which she retired in March 2020. Upon her retirement, she moved to Franklin, Indiana to be closer to her family, and she enjoyed keeping in touch with her many friends and family through Facebook.
Nancy loved to encourage others and brighten their day. She was well known at the Palms for wearing colorful wigs and costumes to keep the residents’ spirits up. She engaged with residents on a personal level, and she enjoyed singing, cooking and reading with them. Someone described her as “so much fun and so unapologetically herself!” Nancy was very involved in the Florida Health Care Activity Coordinators Association, and in 2014 at their 40th conference, she was awarded the Member of the Year award, an award she cherished.
She is survived by her three children, Cathy Ann (Keith) Armour of Franklin, Indiana, G. Roger (Lydia) Schneider of Shelby, Ohio, and Lynn Louise (Greg) Evans of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; six grandchildren, Heather (Matt) Shireman of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, Bo (Tracy) Evans of Shelby, Ohio, Chase (Alexa, fiancé) Evans of Marengo, Ohio, Bradley (Morgan) Schneider of Shelby, Ohio, Zachary (Shyla) Armour of Franklin, Indiana and Benjamin Harrison Armour of Franklin, Indiana; and two bonus granddaughters, Sierra Armstrong and Alyssa Seeman (both of Franklin, Indiana); great-grandchildren, Liv, Jack, Cecily, Liam, Korben, Gavin and Kendrick. She is also survived by her sisters, Sandra Rucker of Port Orange, Florida and Vicki (Kirby) Miller of Galion, Ohio; and nephew, Rod, and nieces, Jenny, Amy, and Alissa; Elvin’s beloved niece, Darlene (Gene) Laser of Mansfield, Ohio; and her faithful companion and lap cat, Anna.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Wilbur and Donna (Eckert) Carlson of Shelby, Ohio; and her infant brother, Paul Carlson of Shelby, Ohio.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at Core Community Church in Shelby, Ohio with Pastor Ben Carver officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. also at the church; interment will be immediately following at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby, Ohio. Condolences for the family can be sent to Cathy Armour, 1201 Hillview Drive, Franklin, IN 46131.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Johnson County Senior Services in Franklin, Indiana and mailed to the same address or made online at jcseniorservices.org/donate with Nancy Hawk memorial in the memo field.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.