Nancy L. Hodge
Nancy L. Hodge, 77, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
She was born Feb. 17, 1943, in Avon Park, Florida to William Wilborn and Nora Anniebelle (Albritton) Giddens. She worked as a para professional for the School Board of Highlands County, a member of the Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida. Nancy was the driving force of her family and very much loved.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph W. Hodge of Avon Park, Florida; children, Denise Gicker of Avon Park, Florida, Kyle Smith (Barbara) of Enterprise, Alabama, Shawn Hodge of Avon Park, Florida and Cindy Mayes of Gadsden, Alabama; sister, Wilma Kangeter of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Jerry Giddens of Lakeland, Florida; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Nancy is preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Austin; son, Timothy Hodge; and sister, Marjorie Hamby.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.