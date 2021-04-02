Nancy M. Bretz
Nancy M. Bretz, age 84, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Lexington, South Carolina. She was born on Sept. 6, 1936 in Windblow, North Carolina to Ralph Thrower Myrick and Dora Ethel (Long) Myrick.
Nancy attended Sparta Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and playing bingo. She is survived by her loving children, Billy Bretz Jr. and Becky Tomlinson (Bill); sister, Ethel Hill; and brothers, Ed Myrick, Jerry Myrick and Richard Myrick. Surviving are also five grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Billy; and sisters, Betty Myrick and Ola Ramsdale.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Chapel in Avon Park, Florida.
