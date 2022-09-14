Nancy M. Williams
Nancy Marie Williams, age 78, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. She was born Aug. 24, 1944 in Tampa, Florida to the late Arthur and Martha (Coyle) Young. She had been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida and was of the Baptist faith.
Nancy is survived by her son, Cliff Williams of Stuart, Florida; daughter, Sherri Lehr (David) of Tampa, Florida; sister, Martha Ann Yarborough (Floyd) of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Jessica Fleeger and Jonathan Williams; and great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Adrienne. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Williams, and brother, Steven Young.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.