Nancy Pedraza
Nancy Pedraza, who loved to be called Mom by her kids and Ita or Momma by her grand and great grandchildren, departed her loving family on August 2, 2022 in the place she called home for 33 years. Nancy was born on Dec. 23, 1945 in Santurce, Puerto Rico. She was the daughter of Paula (Castro) and Rogelio Colon.
She was married to the love of her life, Hiram, for 57 years and was a devoted and loving wife. Nancy was mother to her sons, Hiram, Luis, and Jeffrey; and her daughters, Nancy and Denise. She also had eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Nancy moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 1989 from the Bronx, New York. She was known to many people in many different capacities but most importantly as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Nancy was an active member of the St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid and the Santiago Apostol Church as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She had an unending love for people, especially the children. This was made evident in her work with the department of Children and Families from where she retired.
Nancy enjoyed playing pokeno, bingo, parcheesi, and coloring with her granddaughter. Being the master cook that she was, she loved to cook for her family get-togethers and holidays. It was her life’s joy to make the best of every moment spent with her family and especially her grand and great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Nancy’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at the St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, Florida with Father Vincent Clemente and Father Jose Gonzalez celebrating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134