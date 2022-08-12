Nancy Pedraza

Nancy Pedraza, who loved to be called Mom by her kids and Ita or Momma by her grand and great grandchildren, departed her loving family on August 2, 2022 in the place she called home for 33 years. Nancy was born on Dec. 23, 1945 in Santurce, Puerto Rico. She was the daughter of Paula (Castro) and Rogelio Colon.

