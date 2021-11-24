Nancy R. Jackson
Nancy Ruth Jackson, 83, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. She was born Sept. 29, 1938, in Ft. Meade, Florida to Harvey A. and Willie Kate (Jordan) Grantham. She was a Homemaker, Co-Owner and Bookkeeper of Mort Jackson Masonry and Avon Park Feed, of Baptist Faith, member of the Garden Club and a resident since 1957, coming from Bowling Green, Florida.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Mort Jackson Jr. (Mary Linda) and Jeff Jackson (Lisa); brothers, Calvin Grantham (Margaret), Ray Grantham (Glory) and Jack Grantham (Gloria); sisters, Maxine Byrd, Ethel Fuller (Dennis) and Betty Jones (Fred); grandchildren, Jenna Hancock, Bo Jackson, Cash Jackson, Casey Jackson; great-grandchildren, John, Jackson, Lyla, Kasen, Kellen, Kayten. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mort Jackson Sr.; brothers, Harvey Grantham Jr. and Benny Grantham; sister, Annie Laura Shields.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 9 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to LC5 Foundation, C/O Heartland National Bank.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com