Nannie S. Eide
Nannie Sue “Nan” Jackson Eide, 95, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Freedom Village in Bradenton, Florida surrounded by the love of her family. She was born June 30, 1925 in Lake Sterns, Florida, now known as Lake Placid, to Mamie H. and Thomas U. Jackson.
Nan was a lifelong resident of Lake Placid and a graduate of Lake Placid High School and Florida Southern University with a degree in business administration. She was an alumna of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. Nan married her soulmate, Alfred T. Eide Jr. “Al,” on June 11, 1948 in the home in which she was born. Nan enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a founding member of the Lake Placid St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild for many years. She was an active member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Lake Placid Historical Society.
Nan was a trained pilot who spoke fondly and often about her time spent in the air flying her beloved “Petunia.” Nan and Al enjoyed traveling the U.S. in their travel trailer. Nothing brought them greater joy than traveling the open road with their grandchildren in the summers. They loved gem mining in North Carolina and diamond mining in Arkansas. Nan was an animal lover and could often be spotted feeding the neighborhood cats, often welcoming them into her home. Her love of cross-stitch and needlepoint is carried on by her daughter and granddaughter and her love of crafting is carried on by all. She found great joy in painting ceramics, often gifting her creations to loved ones. She was a master seamstress, who taught herself the art of Seminole patchwork and created many outfits and items in that fashion, including a stole for the priest of her church. Nan had no greater love than that of her beloved family, her church and the Lord.
Nan was a genealogy enthusiast who often based her travels around learning more about her family history.
She is survived by her two loving children, Alfred T. Eide, III “Ted” (Karen) of Tampa, Florida, and Lee (Robert) Elliott of Bradenton, Florida. She is affectionately remembered by her loving grandchildren, Kim Farag of Okeechobee, Florida, Julie (Neil) Craft of Elkview, West Virginia, Alfred T. Eide, IV “Al” (Leigh) of Shreveport, Louisiana, R. Matthew (Raye) Elliott of Bradenton, Florida, G. Logan (Kalynn) Elliott of Bradenton, Florida and Lauren (Michael) Ramirez of Bradenton, Florida. Her great-grandchildren – Maude, Alexis, Jolina, Luke, Ethan, Gavin, Zoe, Clara, Tyler, Jackson. Griffin and Hudson – will carry her in their hearts. She also leaves her legacy behind in five great-great-grandchildren, Jaydin, Marlin, Eli, Emmett and Hendrix.
Nan will be missed by all, but her family and loved ones find comfort in knowing that she again reunited with her true love, Al, and has earned her heavenly wings.
A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid, Florida with a graveside interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.