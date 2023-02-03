Narola J. Rosenberg
Narola J. Rosenberg, age 75, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Aug. 5, 1947 in Binghamton, New York to Bruce Edward and Edith M. (Setzer) Jones.
Narola graduated from Mountainview High School in Pennsylvania. She married the love of her life, Rolph, on Oct. 21, 1966. She worked as a manager in food service, was a member of Temple Israel of Highlands County, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2012, having come from Davie, Florida. She enjoyed playing golf and belonged to the Placid Lakes Women’s Golf League. Narola was very involved in 4-H in New York and Highlands County.
She is survived by her husband, Rolph; sons, Michael F. Rosenberg of Newark Valley, New York and Marc E. Rosenberg of Offenbach, Germany; two grandchildren, Benton and Aleczander Rosenberg.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.