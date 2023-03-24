Natalie Y. Steele
Natalie Yvonne Steele, 83, of Sebring, Florida passed away at her residence on Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born in Karnak, Illinois. She moved to this area in 2010 from Crossville, Tennessee. She was a homemaker, a Florida Real Estate Broker and was a Methodist.
She is survived by her husband, Paul C.; son, David (Tricia) Fitch; daughters, Melonee (Jim) Lechleiter, Paulette (Robert) McCarthy, Barbara (Leo) Trombros and Cynthia Steele; brothers, Homer L. Cissell Jr. and Richard C. Cissell; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida.