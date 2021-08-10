Neil V. Thomas
Neil Vernon Thomas of Sebring, Florida, went to be with our Lord Thursday afternoon August 5, 2021. He was a native Canadian born June 29, 1946, the son of the late Ralph John and Lena Margaret Watters Thomas.
After high school Neil joined the U.S. Army and served proudly. Neil owned and operated Thomas Trucking Service for nearly 40 years. He has been in the employ of Hardee County B.O.C.C. as a truck driver since November of 2019. Neil has been a resident of Sebring for the past 25 years. He was a member of the Crossroads Fellowship Church in Sebring.
Neil is survived by his wife, Juanita; nieces, Opal Wilkerson (Paul), and Lora Schuster (Jeff); children, Scott (Amanda), Kristi Barr (Rick), and Misty Martin (Jay); siblings, Ralph, Jerry, Shirley MacNeil and Brian.
A graveside service and interment is scheduled for Wednesday morning August 11 at 10 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid. Pastor Lonnie Wells will celebrate. Following the graveside, the family is welcoming friends back to the Crossroads Fellowship Church for memorial services honoring Neil’s life. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.