Neva Lunn
Neva (Nelson) Lunn, 83, of Bradenton, Florida finished her earthly journey and went home to heaven on March 31, 2023, with family by her side.
Neva was born on Jan. 11, 1940 in St. Ansgar, Iowa to Laura (Hackbarth) and Clarence Nelson. She graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1958. She married Larry Lunn on June 27, 1959, and the couple had three children. She spent the majority of her adult life in Charles City, Iowa where she was a hairdresser and school bus driver. In retirement, she and her husband Larry volunteered with MMAP for 10 years before settling in Sebring, Florida, until Larry’s passing.
Nurturing came natural for Neva, caring for elderly friends and volunteering with hospice. She accumulated friends wherever she went and always wore a smile. She loved singing, playing games, reading books to her grandchildren, traveling and, later in life, sitting in the lanai having her daily devotions, watching birds and enjoying wind chimes.
Neva’s faith, family and pets were her world. She will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Gloria Lunn of Bradenton, Florida and Lois (Gene) LeForge of Midland, Michigan; her son, Al Lunn of Manly, Iowa; her grandchildren, Josh (Jenni) Lunn, Kyle (Susie) LeForge and Christina (Nathan) Price; and her great-grandchildren. Neva was preceded in death by brothers, Sanford and LaVerne Nelson, and her mother and father.