Nicky L. Drury
Nicky Lynn Drury, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Thursday morning June 8, 2023. He was a native of Kentucky born Jan. 28, 1942 in Louisville. Nicky was the son of Joseph Glen and Beatrice Wright Drury.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 3:23 am
Nicky’s family relocated to Miami, Florida when he was a boy. After graduating high school he entered the U.S. Army and served our country from 1962-1964. Nicky was discharged from the Army and began a career with the carpenters union in Miami, Florida which lasted for decades. He has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 10 years. Nicky was a member of St. James Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years.
Nicky is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; sons, Nicky Jr. (Mylinda) and Dwayne (Barbara); and brother, Joseph Glen Drury. He leaves six grandchildren and he was blessed with three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis, in 2017.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow with military honors in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid.
Mass arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.