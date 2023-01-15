Nicole Young
In loving memory of Nicole “Nikki” Young, a kind soul, beautiful spirit, and loving heart, who was born March 10, 1974. Nikki, wife of Dean McQuiston, quietly parted this earthly life on Dec. 28, 2022, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service that will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Ashley Oaks, parking at 1110 Hammock Road, in Sebring, Florida. The memorial will be officiated by lifelong friend, Chad Berry.
Nicole “Nikki” was the daughter of Gwen Young and daughter-in-law to Rosemary “Rosie” McQuiston. She was preceded in death by her brother, Chris Young, on Dec. 27, 2020; and father-in-law, Bill McQuiston, on Aug. 28,2020.
Nikki was a graduate of Sebring High School class of 1992. She married her love of more than 25 years, Dean McQuiston, on June 3, 2018. Following high school, Nikki studied at South Florida Community College. After moving to Baltimore, Nikki followed her passion of advocacy for others through the Howard County Guardianship Review Board and educating the public about Muscular Dystrophy. Nikki’s power statement was defined by her fabulous style in hair, nails, and clothing. She expressed herself through all things fashion, including wearing her favorite hats and sunglasses, as she traveled and explored the country. Nikki enjoyed a variety of music, food, art, culture, entertainment and social events. As a result of her generous spirit and bright personality, she was loved by many.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband, Dean; mother, Gwen; mother-in-law, Rosie; brothers-in-law, Rick and Mark McQuiston (their families); and sister-in-law, Lori Sanborn. She will be missed by her family members and friends including nieces, Brianna Young, Misty McGhee, and Belinda Bryson, many cousins, and the extended Young and McQuiston families.
Memorials may be given in the name of Nikki Young to LoveShriners.Org. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.