Niel V. Muir
Niel V. Muir, 89, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2021. Niel entered this world on June 2, 1932 in Jackson, Minnesota.
From Minnesota to Florida, Niel shared his life and love with many. His Air Force career was witness to the first hydrogen bomb. His IBM career sent him all over the states, gathering lifelong friends, four daughters and a son. In addition to the pleasures of life in Key Largo, Niel dedicated much of his time to the Children’s Shelter. Niel took pride in his children and loved every precious moment spent with the family. None of this was accomplished alone; always by his side was the love of his life, Carole.
Whether on the lake in Minnesota, fishing in the Keys or building in his Sebring workshop, his blue eyes sparkled and his smile made you smile. To know him was to love him, a beautiful life well lived.
Niel was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, a friend, a mentor, a protector, a champion to many and always a true gentleman. His greatest gift to all was kindness and compassion.
Niel leaves behind Carole, his adoring wife of 53 years; his cherished sister, Ardis; four daughters, Patricia, Cynthia, Kathryn (Robert), and Leslie (Jerry); a son, Mark; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family of friends spans the country; they all share his loss. Niel will be missed; the world is a better place thanks to that Niel spirit.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all health care workers who provided exceptional care and comfort to Niel and to his loved ones. Their attention, kindness and professionalism will always be cherished.
A celebration of Niel’s life will be announced in the near future. If you would like to donate in Niel’s name, donations can be made to: St. John United Methodist Church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive, Sebring, FL 33872, or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.