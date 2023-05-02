Nina L. Mullins
Nina Lee Mullins, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away April 18, 2023. She was in the companionship of her son. Nina was born in Lake Placid, Florida on July 12, 1930. She was the daughter of Joe and Frances Crews Durrance.
Nina has been a life-long Lake Placid resident. She retired from the Highlands County School Board as a cafeteria worker in the Lake Placid school system. Nina was a member of the Lake Placid Elks Lodge and she enjoyed reading, crafting and homemaking.
Nina is survived by her son, Steve; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service and interment from Oak Hill Cemetery will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.