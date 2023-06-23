Nixolas ‘Nix’ Thomas
Dec. 17, 1999 – June 21, 2022
On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Nixolas “Nix” Nathanael (Littlefield) Thomas, loving son, brother, grandson, teammate and coach was taken from us at the young adventurous age of 22.
Nix is survived by his parents, Meri and Darren Thomas; sister, Meri Michon (Anthony) Shunnarah; grandmother, V. Jane Ewing; uncle, Darin (Kathy) MacNeill; aunt, Lori (Steven) Clark; father, Arthur Earl “Nick” Littlefield III; grandmother, Judeth A. Littlefield; and uncle, John (Michele) Littlefield.
Nix lived a full life starting with youth baseball and football, until he decided to become a cheerleader. He spent summers at the Huntsville Space and Rocket Center, where he was awarded the “Top Gun” award two years in a row. While participating in the Sebring High School JROTC program, he was awarded the American Legion Military Excellence Medal, Flight Commander, Cadet Lt. Col. Bronze Medal and the Tuskegee Airmen Award.
At the age of 15 he was awarded the EAA Chapter 1240 Flight Training Scholarship for private pilot training and received his private pilot license at the age of 17. Nix was on a variety of cheerleading teams over 11 years. He cheered for Edge AllStars, Sebring Middle School and Sebring High School. During his junior year in high school, he traveled two hours one way to assist coaching a “special needs” cheer team wherein he discovered his passion for coaching children.
While on the Sebring High School cheer team they won the FHSAA Florida Championship award in 2015 and 2016. In 2018, Nix received the third place award in Co-Ed National Stunt Partnership.
Nix was also awarded a cheerleading scholarship to attend the University of Central Florida (UCF) and cheered for the UCF Knights for four years. In 2019, UCF won Nationals in “Game Day” and in 2020 they won College Nationals. During his off time, he worked at UCA as a coach, Double Down Athletics as a coach, DeLand High School as a co-ed cheer coach, Cheer Force All Stars as a coach, All Out Championship and WSA as competition set-up, run and break-down, and then OPG as “lead” security.
Nix also loved his vehicles from his minibike at age 7 to his Dodge 3500, Chrysler 300s and Ninga. He was blessed with having a driving class with Bobby Ore Motorsports. He loved working on vehicles and making them stand out.
Nix always tried to lift the spirit of others and make sure they knew they were loved as long as you didn’t ask for the truth, because he always got in trouble for being brutally honest. The mean façade was to help keep people from getting close to him because he didn’t want people to know he would give the shirt off his back.
Nix loved life to the fullest and started living by the words: Hungry, Humble and Quiet (HHQ).
Hungry: ‘always be better then what you were the day before.’
Humble: ‘treat everyone equally.’
Quiet: ‘actions speak louder than words.’
“Tell someone you love them, even if they don’t say it back.” – Nix Thomas